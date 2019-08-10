Shalulile snatches dramatic equaliser for Highlands Park

Peter Shalulile, who played for Namibia at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser for Highlands Park in a 1-1 South African Premiership draw at Maritzburg United Friday.

The forward hammered a loose ball past Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori and into the corner of the net on 93 minutes in the second round fixture in eastern city Pietermaritzburg.

Shalulile was part of the Namibia team that fought bravely in narrow losses to Morocco and South Africa before being overrun by the Ivory Coast in their final group match in Egypt.

The dramatic leveller came two minutes after Highlands, whose base is 45 kilometres (28 miles) northeast of Johannesburg, were reduced to 10 men when Luckyboy Mokoena was red-carded.

Kwanda Mngonyama, who was voted man of the match, gave Maritzburg a 56th-minute lead when his deflected close-range shot beat Marlon Heugh.

Each side collected their first point of the season after Highlands lost at home to Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg away to Golden Arrows in the opening round last weekend.

The South African Premiership is the richest national league in Africa with the first prize rising 50 percent this season to 15 million rand ($985,000/880,000 euros).