New diski challenge set for Umlazi 

This will be the first time the league will be played in two rounds of fixtures which will see each of the 16 teams playing 30 games.

The festival will see former champions Bloemfontein Celtic take on Mamelodi Sundowns.

Celtic reserves coach Abraham Nteo is looking forward to the new season of the MDC. And says his charges have been working very hard in the last few weeks to prepare for the season.

“It’s going to be a very interesting season and we are all excited about it having had a successful run last campaign. The boys have been working very hard and they can’t wait for the league to start,” said the Celtic coach.

Another entertaining clash set to place at the same venue the following will be the home side Golden Arrows, who will be looking horns with Kaizer Chiefs.

Full fixtures:

Friday

Bloemfontein Celtic v Mamelodi Sundowns.

AmaZulu FC v Orlando Pirates

Saturday

Maritzburg United v SuperSport United

Golden Arrows v Kaizer Chiefs

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.