Banyana reach Cosafa Cup final

A third consecutive Cosafa Women’s Championships trophy is in line for Banyana Banyana after the side sauntered into the semi-finals of the competition by beating Zimbabwe 3-1 at the Wolfson Stadium on Thursday.

A goal by Bambanani Mbane and a spectacular strike by Amanda Mthandi saw Banyana go into the half-time break 2-1 up with the Zimbabweans getting their goal through Chirandu.

But it was the home side who looked dangerous in attack and their third goal was always going to come.

Having searched hard to extend their lead, it finally came through in the 81st minute courtesy of a well taken header by Amanda Mthandi.

In the final, South Africa will face off with Zambia who beat Botswana 4-0 in the first semi-final.

Not only will Banyana be looking for a third Cosafa Cup trophy in a row, but should they win the competition, it will be their sixth Cosafa Cup since the competition was incepted.

