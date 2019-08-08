Green Eagles target Pirates

Coach Aggrey Chiyangi believes his side can beat visitors Pirates in their home game on Saturday to advance to the next stage of the preliminary round of the Caf Champions league.

Chiyangi says his side are aiming for history in their Caf Champions league campaign ahead of their opening match against the Sea Robbers.

“The mindset that we want to put in our players is they have to make history again and that means we have to fight hard to make sure that we qualify to the next round,” Chiyangi told Cafonline.

“We know that Pirates will be difficult [to beat], but we will make sure that we will also do our best because in football anything can happen.

“You cannot just play football on paper, football is played on the pitch.”

