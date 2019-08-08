SA players need to get out of their comfort zones – Morris

Former Bafana Bafana and Santos defender Nassief Morris believes South African players don’t have the drive to take their careers to the next level as they get too comfortable playing in the Absa Premiership.

Morris, who spent most of his playing career overseas for teams such as Panathiankos, Racing Santander and Recreativo to mention a few, wants South African players to get out of their comfort zone and experience new cultures by playing in different countries.

The former defender was speaking earlier this week during the announcement of beer brand Budweiser’s partnership with the English Premiership and La Liga, where he was sitting alongside Aaron Mokoena, Tsepo Masilela, Kagisho Dikgacoi and Tokelo Rantie, who have all played their football overseas.

“I don’t see that drive that one wants to challenge themselves to experience and try to push themselves to the limit. Because I think we all had an opportunity to go to Europe, whether it wasn’t the biggest club. But it was a starting point and from there you put yourself in the window for the rest of Europe to have a look at you and maybe get an opportunity,” said Morris.

“I think that’s what we all did, but today it’s different. Players are comfortable playing in South African. They don’t want to get out of their comfort zone. They have to challenge themselves and see how far they can go.”

