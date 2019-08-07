Modiba humbled by Sundowns interest, but is happy at SuperSport

Mosimane has in the past said he would love to have Modiba in his team but SuperSport United have also made it clear that he is one of their valued players and he is not for sale yet.

“It shows that I am doing something good if not great,” said Modiba of Pitso’s interest. “For a coach who has won big things like the Champions League to say such things about me is good, I appreciate it. His words will help me focus more on the good that I am doing,” he added.

Modiba however could not be drawn to say how he feels about Matsatsantsa’s stance of not willing to part with him as yet but reiterated that he was happy to remain at Kaitano Tembo’s side.

READ: Tinkler hits back at Pitso over Meza saga

“I can’t comment on that… it’s a good thing to me for a team like Sundowns to be interested in me. But I am happy at SuperSport.

“We had a chat with Stan (Mathews), and he told me about the interest from other teams as well. I just told him that I am happy at SuperSport for now.”

Modiba – who is out for at least three weeks with an injury he suffered in their opening game against Masandawana last weekend – also revealed that they are not reading too much to the 2-0 defeat to their Tshwane rivals.

“I don’t think it changes anything. The coach told us o take the positives from the game and move on. If we dwell on the negatives we cannot move forward. We are taking what we did well into the next game against Orlando Pirates which is another tough game for us,” he said.

After Pirates, Matsatsantsa have Kaizer Chiefs which completes a series of tough fixtures against the country’s top three big teams.

“We can’t complain about the fixtures because it is what it is. We just have to plan accordingly. We play three big teams but they are different because they play differently. They both won their first games and their confidence will be high.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.