Mosimane calls for goal-line technology and vanishing spray

This comes after referee Victor Hlungwani took some time to award a goal by Sibusiso Vilakazi that had clearly crossed the line in a match against between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this past Saturday.

“Jingles” made these comments in a press conference after his side beat Matsatsantsa A Pitori 2-0 in the Pretoria derby to get off the mark in this season’s Absa Premiership campaign.

It was Hlungwani’s Kamohelo Ramutsindela who signalled to him that the ball had crossed the line but that was after a few seconds of uncertainty. Mosimane suggested if there was goal-line technology in place, the situation could have been handled quicker.

“We should have it. We are using all the World Cup stadiums so we don’t have a reason not put it. We don’t have a reason not to have a vanishing spray for the free-kick,” said Mosimane.

“I am not talking about anybody and I am not insulting anybody. We are not talking about the referee, no,” Mosimane added, clarifying that he is not hitting out at the Premier Soccer League but suggesting that the footballing world is moving towards one direction and South Africa needs to follow.

The League did introduce the vanishing spray a couple of seasons ago, which vanished up a lot quicker than expected whenever it was applied on the pitch, and it ended up vanishing altogether. Nonetheless, the Masandawana mentor insists that everyone must up their game.

“If I as a coach must improve on the game, then everybody must improve. The media must improve, the players must improve. We are all important stakeholders. TV must improve, everything must improve,” he added.

Mosimane went on to suggest that all of the country’s big stadiums, particularly those that were used during the 2010 Fifa World Cup, should be definitely have goal-line technology.

“I understand if we take a game somewhere to a certain stadium, then I will understand. But here, Loftus Versfeld, Orlando Stadium… all those big stadiums, they have no reason not to have it.”

