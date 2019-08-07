Chiefs look to continue good start to the season

But all his team got after their grueling 3-2 win are three points and some momentum to build on going forward.

The 60-year-old mentor who went through the emotions as the match became a ding-dong battle, saw potential in his team that he hopes they build on going forward. Amakhosi host Black Leopards at Moses Mabhida Stadium in their second match on Saturday evening.

“If you have a good start you have three points and going into the next game you want the same. I can only repeat it… forget about me, forget about anybody, I said it before; this team, this brand… has a huge reputation and we spoke a lot about it during preseason.

“Off-the-field…on the field, what we have to do. I think this is something we have to continue. We have to fight and that is the basis of doing a good job,” said Middendorp.

