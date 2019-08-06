Former Ghana star keen to play in the PSL

The 35-year-old plays for Sabail FK in the Azerbaijan Premier League says he would consider playing in the PSL before he calls time on his career.

The defensive midfielder played for Real Madrid, Milan, Lyon and Chelsea where he won two English Premier league titles and the Uefa Champions League in his prime before moving to Sabail.

“SA is not bad, I would like to come here,” said Essien when responding to a question about the Absa Premiership.

“You can never say never, I am keeping my options open. I love football, I love football … I have played it my whole life. So, I am not thinking about retirement at all (for now).”

