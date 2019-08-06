PSL News 6.8.2019 10:55 am

Chiefs legend comments on reported Swallows move

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Fani Madida (Head Coach) of Moroka Swallows during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu and Moroka Swallows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 20, 2014 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Fani Madida is reportedly set to take up a technical director role at Moroka Swallows in the new season.

Swallows will be campaigning in the GladAfrica Championship in new season after they bought the status of Maccabi FC.

“I have heard of the rumour, I am aware of it but I have not met anyone from the club to discuss it as yet,” Madida told Phakaaathi.

“No one from Swallows has contacted me about the job. But yes I am aware that there are reports linking me with Swallows.

When asked if he would be interested in joining Swallows as the club’s technical director Madida said: “I can’t comment on something that I am not sure about for now. There is a rumour that I am joining Swallows but I have not talked to anyone from Swallows.

“If it happens then that is okay but if it doesn’t happens then that is not a problem it won’t be a train smash. I know nothing about Swallows interest in me. I found out while responding to missed calls on my phone.”

