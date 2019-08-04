PSL News 4.8.2019 01:09 pm

Pitso backs Molefe appointment

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Sundowns celebrates with fans during the 2018/19 CAF Champions League football match between Sundowns and Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 06 April 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has added his voice around the resignation of Stuart Baxter as Bafana Bafana head coach.

Molefe Ntseki has been named the interim coach for the senior men’s national team.

“He was an assistant. When you have a coach and an assistant coach, you should know that the assistant coach must be the guy to help you. Molefe can do that, he knows what’s happening there so let’s see,” said Mosimane.

“He is a good guy, and a very good friend of mine. He is a very knowledgeable guy. We don’t have a coach and if you say interim, then it is okay.”

With Bafana’s next match being scheduled exactly a month away as they will be playing against Mauritius or Sao Tome in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Mosimane says Ntseki should considered for the job if he takes care of the side.

“But what if he is an interim and he makes it? Give him the job maybe. It is not about the big name. It is about the coach who makes the team play, that’s it. It is good progression for Bafana,”  said Mosimane.

