Micho tips Khuzwayo for coaching role

Khuzwayo had to hang up his gloves after an ankle that didn’t heal forced him out of the game early.

Micho is confident that Khuzwayo can coach with the experience and knowledge he had from playing football he can lead a team.

“He brought a positive mood to the team,” Micho was quoted by Isolezwe.

“From the day he arrived, he had injury problems that had him toying with the idea of retiring.

“I believe there is a lot he can still offer South Africa if he becomes a coach. One chapter is closed but another chapter as opened up. I trust that he has everything to study towards becoming a coach with the knowledge he has of football.

“It wouldn’t be right if he doesn’t go back give others what football gave to him.”

