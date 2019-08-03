Blow by blow: AmaZulu vs Bidvest Wits

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

AmaZulu will be aiming to start their Absa Premiership campaign on a winning note when Gavin Hunt’s Bidvest Wits visit King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

Usuthu finished the 2018/19 season just four points clear of the dreaded drop zone, down in 11th place last season, but can take heart from their triumph over the Clever Boys in March, a 2-0 victory at home.

However, Johnson is wary of the threat posed by Hunt’s men this weekend.

“This weekend is big, we know Gavin Hunt normally starts well, he starts with a bang, his players would have come back from Bafana Bafana by now and they will be ready,” Johnson told the club’s official website.

“We expect a tough fight, they were not title challengers for nothing last season, we have to fight again at home, we have to ensure we improve on how we have done in the last two years.”

AmaZulu have two new faces in their squad in the shape of Lehlohonolo Majoro and Andre de Jong, and Johnson is looking forward to seeing them in action.

He added: “The team is looking good, Andre and Major have fitted in well and I am excited to see how they work together.”

Wits boss Gavin Hunt, meanwhile, has added a whole host of fresh faces to his squad after steering the Clever Boys to a third-place finish last season.

In fact, Hunt has secured the services of 11 new players: Brandon Petersen, Siyanda Zwane, Phathu Nange, Sameehg Doutie, Prince Nxumalo, Zitha Macheke, Carl Lark, Ivan Mahangwahaya, Kenneth Sebastien, Joseph Douhadji and Farai Madhanhanga.

It remains to be seen who of the new additions will be given the nod to start in Saturday evening’s clash as Wits look to avenge their defeat to AmaZulu earlier in the year.

