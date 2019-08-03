Blow by blow: Pirates vs Bloem Celtic

Follow the game HERE LIVE!

Orlando Pirates will be keen to get their PSL campaign off to a positive start when they host Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

The Buccaneers narrowly missed on out the league title last season, finishing the campaign two points behind eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Soweto giants will come up against familiar foe though as Celtic proved to a thorn in the flesh last season.

Phunya Sele Sele took four points off Pirates last time out as the team from Bloemfontein claimed a 1-0 win at home while the teams played to a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium in March this year.

Celtic have lost long-serving goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb and have replaced him with former Pirates shot-stopper Jackson Mabokgwane, who will no doubt be eager to put one over his previous club.

The have also added forward Harris Tchilimbou to their squad from neighbours Free State Stars, who were relegated.

In head-to-head stats, Celtic and Pirates have met in 62 league matches.

The Buccaneers have claimed 31 wins compared to 15 for Phunya Sele Sele, while 16 matches have been drawn.

The game kicks off 6pm at the Orlando Stadium.

