Vila, Zwane win Tshwane derby for Sundowns

Sibusiso Vilakazi’s sublime strike with his weaker left foot left Ronwen Williams for dead in the 24th minute. There was some dispute from the United camp, suggesting that the ball had not crossed the line after it hit the crossbar, but referee Victor Hlungwani did not hesitate to award the goal after he was advised by line-man Kamohelo Ramutsindela that the ball had indeed crossed the line.

Birthday ‘boy’ Themba Zwane gifted himself with a goal in the 89th minute, sending the crowd into raptures as they chanted his name in song with the popular “iyhoo-yhooo Themba Zwane” chant, which was soon followed up by the famous “Ha e ne pula eya medupi” loosely translated: let the rain continue as the Masandawana called for me goals.

While the half-time score was 1-0 in favor of the Brazilains, the deficit could have been more as Downs captain Hlompho Kekana struck the crossbar in the 17th minute. Meanwhile, Kaitano Tembo’s hand was forced into making a forced substitution when Aubrey Modiba got injured in an aerial duel. Kudakwashe Mahachi replaced the 24-year-old and made his United derby infront of the well-packed Lucas Moripe Stadium. Former Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza, who slotted in a front three, was also handed his SuperSport debut but only managed just over an hour.

There was some controversy outside the pitch concerning a ball-boy, who seemed as though he was taking his time to hand Matsatsantsa A Pitori the ball. Man-in-the-middle, Hlungwani would not have anymore of it and send the teenager packing.

With United’s substitutes all made, Pitso Mosimane made one of this own in the 72nd minute when he introduced Gaston Sirino, much to the cheers and delight of the Masandawana faithful. As reported by Phakaaathi’s Mgosi section last month, Sirino indeed spotted a new kit number, which is the coveted No.10, which was last worn by Teko Modise two seasons ago.

Referee Hlungwani was again forced to send another ball-boy away for the same offence of slow supply of the ball to the visiting team, as these boys are sourced from the Sundowns academy.

In an attempt to consolidate the win, Mosimane brought on defender Motjeka Madisha in the place of Vilakazi. The versatile Madisha was deployed as the fire distinguisher between the heart of midfield and the centre of the park.

