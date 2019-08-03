Ex-Chiefs star Tshabalala searching for new club

Tshabalala left the club after they were relegated with management looking to release some players to have an affordable budget for next season.

The former Bafana Bafana playmaker joined the Turkish side in 2018 for a season before the side was relegated.

Tshabalala’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane confirmed that Tshabalala was a free agent and they are looking for a new club ahead of next season.

Mahlakgane revealed that Tshabalala has received offers from clubs in Europe after featuring for BB Erzurumspor in the 2018/2019 season.

“Yes, he is a free agent.” Mahlakgane told Goal.

