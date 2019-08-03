PSL News 3.8.2019 10:30 am

Ex-Chiefs star Tshabalala searching for new club

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on 21 October 2017 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on 21 October 2017 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Siphiwe Tshabalala is looking for a new club after he parted ways with Turkish side BB Erzurumspor.

Tshabalala left the club after they were relegated with management looking to release some players to have an affordable budget for next season.

The former Bafana Bafana playmaker joined the Turkish side in 2018 for a season before the side was relegated.

Tshabalala’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane confirmed that Tshabalala was a free agent and they are looking for a new club ahead of next season.

Mahlakgane revealed that Tshabalala has received offers from clubs in Europe after featuring for BB Erzurumspor in the 2018/2019 season.

“Yes, he is a free agent.” Mahlakgane told Goal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Eyes on Chiefs’ forward partnership ahead of first game 2.8.2019
Khuzwayo retirement is blow not just to Pirates, but the whole of SA 2.8.2019
Middendorp slams Chiefs ‘diva’ 2.8.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 