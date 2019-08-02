Komphela set for Bafana job

Komphela is set to take over at Bafana Bafana on an interim bases until Safa appoints a permanent coach.

According to TimesLIVE, the Safa Technical Committee believes Komphela is the man for the job.

“He [Komphela] is one of my favourite coaches in the country because he has proved to be one of the best technicians in South Africa‚” said Maluleka.

“Should it happen that he is one of the applicants and he is given the opportunity‚ I have no doubt that he will do better. He is one of the best coaches in SA.

“[Hunt] is also a good coach and good tactician and his record in the PSL speaks for itself.

“As for Benni‚ people are correct to say that he is one for the future. I also believe that he is a very good coach and I don’t think there will be many people who can argue against that.

“You can see that Benni is willing to grow and get better, and I am sure that he will help South African football.

“There are a lot of coaches in South Africa who can add value and we can talk about them for the whole day.

“What we are going to do is that we are going to sit in a meeting‚ but we won’t enjoy the opportunity to interrogate him report and him.

“Tomorrow [Saturday] we are going to take a decision to say whether we leave the person who is the assistant-coach [Ntseki] now to become the caretaker-coach‚ or we appoint a caretaker-coach.

“That is what should happen because the team cannot be left alone and we will be guided by the committee on how we proceed.

“At the ultimate end‚ the recommendations of the technical committee will go to the NEC [national executive committee] for the final decision.”

