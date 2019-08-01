City boss comments on Benni’s link to Bafana job 

According to reports, Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has called a private press conference on Friday where he is expected to step down as the national team coach.

“I have never stood in anyone’s way and I will definitely not stand in Benni’s way‚” Comitis told TimesLive.

“As long as you want to be with me‚ we will work together. If it comes‚ it comes and we will deal with it because we are professionals.”

“For me‚ he possibly needs a little bit more time before he goes to the national team because nobody wants to see another failure.

“But‚ at the same time if it happens it will be good for his CV because I think the next step for him is Europe.

“I will be happy for him if it happens and he genuinely wants it but‚ like I said‚ I think he still needs one or two more years at club level. The one thing is that I can never stand in his way if there are good and lucrative opportunities for him,” concluded Comitis.

