Micho pays tribute to retired Khuzwayo

Orlando Pirates coach, Micho Sredojevic has paid tribute to his former goalkeeper, Brilliant Khuzwayo who was forced into retirement due to an incurable ankle injury.

Khuzwayo announced that he was hanging his glove at the age of 29 on Wednesday afternoon.

READ: Orlando Pirates’ Brilliant Khuzwayo announces early retirement

The keeper joined Pirates from Kaizer Chiefs two years ago but never kicked a ball in an official match for the Buccaneers as he was injured during preseason.

“My Brilliant while you are closing a chapter behind, and opening a new chapter ahead you need to know that your unique spirit will live inside us all as we keep magnificent memories of your positive energy. Whatever you are and whatever you do, may the Almighty God bless you and give you the best,” Micho wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

Micho had earlier said based on his footballing capabilities, Khuzwayo was an excellent player but issues beyond anyone’s control were the reason he had been out of the game for so long. Khuzwayo was voted by fans into the Pirates starting team for last weekend’s Carling Cup match against Chiefs but was pulled out due to the injury.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.