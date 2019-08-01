PSL News 1.8.2019 11:55 am

PSL announce new sponsorship for NFD

Phakaaathi Reporter
PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza during the PSL Board of Governors at Sandton Convention Centre (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

After operating for years without a sponsor, the National First Division has a new sponsor.

On Thursday, the Premier Soccer League announced that the NFD would be sponsored by Glad Africa and would be called the Glad Africa Championship.

The announcement was made by the PSL chairman Irvin Khoza following the League’s Board of Governors meeting.

Under the new five-year deal, the NFD champions will get R3 million, the runners up will receive R1.5 million and third place will get R1 million.

