PSL announce new sponsorship for NFD

On Thursday, the Premier Soccer League announced that the NFD would be sponsored by Glad Africa and would be called the Glad Africa Championship.

The announcement was made by the PSL chairman Irvin Khoza following the League’s Board of Governors meeting.

Under the new five-year deal, the NFD champions will get R3 million, the runners up will receive R1.5 million and third place will get R1 million.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.