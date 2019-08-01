African Soccer 1.8.2019 11:28 am

Banyana’s double brace hero speaks 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Woman of the Match Refiloe Jane of South Africa during the COSAFA Women's Championship match between South Africa and Comoros at Wolfson Stadium. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Banyana Banyana’s four-goal hero in record 17-0 victory over Comoros Islands Refiloe Jane says she didn’t expect to score so many goals at the Wolfson Stadium on Wednesday.

Jane and her Banyana teammates opened their Cosafa Women’s Championship campaign in Group A on a very positive note by annihilating hapless Comoros.

“I never expected to score so many goals today (Wednesday), but it was all about a team effort. We always try to play for one another. If you can’t score, the next person could be in a better position to score. And it shows with the number of goal scorers we had. We were never greedy on who was going to get the most goals,” said Jane.

READ: Banyana thrash Comoros 17-0 in Cosafa Cup

Jane added that they didn’t know what to expect from their opponents, whom they last played more than five years ago.

“We went into the game not underestimating the opponents. We didn’t know what to expect looking at the fact that we last played them in 2014 and they might have improved since then. We just had to focus on our own game and do what we have been doing at training and make sure that we get the result that we want.”

Banyana will play their second game of the group against Malawi at the same venue on Friday.

