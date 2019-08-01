Banyana’s double brace hero speaks 

Jane and her Banyana teammates opened their Cosafa Women’s Championship campaign in Group A on a very positive note by annihilating hapless Comoros.

“I never expected to score so many goals today (Wednesday), but it was all about a team effort. We always try to play for one another. If you can’t score, the next person could be in a better position to score. And it shows with the number of goal scorers we had. We were never greedy on who was going to get the most goals,” said Jane.

READ: Banyana thrash Comoros 17-0 in Cosafa Cup

Jane added that they didn’t know what to expect from their opponents, whom they last played more than five years ago.

“We went into the game not underestimating the opponents. We didn’t know what to expect looking at the fact that we last played them in 2014 and they might have improved since then. We just had to focus on our own game and do what we have been doing at training and make sure that we get the result that we want.”

Banyana will play their second game of the group against Malawi at the same venue on Friday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.