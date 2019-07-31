I am not at Celtic to replace Tignyemb – Mabokgwane

Mabokgwane joined Siwelele during the off season after he was released by Orlando Pirates.

The 31-year-old Mabokgwane is seen as a replacement for Patrick Tignyemb who moved to Chippa United after a fallout with the Celtic management. Mabokgwane, however, says he joined Celtic to create new memories.

“I have been in the game for some time now and I know my qualities. I know what I can do and for me it is just a new wonderful team and I want to create new memories and achieve great things,” Mabokgwane told Phakaaathi.

“I am here to leave my own legacy. It is not about who was here before me or who was number one. It is about continuing with my career and making sure I achieve more than what I have achieved so far in my career.

“The supporters of Celtic played a huge role in me coming to this club. They are the best supporters in all of PSL. As to whether or not they are more forgiving (than Pirates fans), well we are just out there to try and make them happy.”

