Chiefs sign Ajax Cape Town defender

The 23-year-old defender, who spent 12 years with the Urban Warriors, becomes Amakhosi’s fifth signing during the current transfer period.

Chiefs have already signed James Kotei, Lazarous Kambole, Kearyn Baccus, and Samir Nurkovic during the transfer window as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Sasman is set to compete with the likes of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Happy Mashiane, and Philani Zulu for the left-back position at Chiefs.

Sasman joins the Glamour Boys from Ajax Cape Town, where he spent the last 12 years. The 23-year-old defender can play in both left-back and centre-back positions. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/rdUC71nVHx — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 31, 2019

