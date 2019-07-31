PSL News 31.7.2019 10:06 am

Chiefs sign Ajax Cape Town defender

Phakaaathi Reporter
New Kaizer Chiefs signing: Yagan Sasman

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Ajax Cape Town defender Yagan Sasman on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old defender, who spent 12 years with the Urban Warriors, becomes Amakhosi’s fifth signing during the current transfer period.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs need to earn back respect on the pitch

Chiefs have already signed James Kotei, Lazarous Kambole, Kearyn Baccus, and Samir Nurkovic during the transfer window as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Sasman is set to compete with the likes of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Happy Mashiane, and Philani Zulu for the left-back position at Chiefs.

