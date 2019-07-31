PSL News 31.7.2019 11:38 am

Pitso happy to welcome Billiat back at Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat with Pitso Mosimane (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he would not mind having Zimbabwean player maker Khama Billiat back at the Brazilians for the 2019/20 season.

Billiat left Sundowns at the end of the 2017/18 to join Chiefs.

Word is Sundowns and Chiefs are in talks for Billiat to move back to the Brazilians, owing to his unhappiness at Amakhosi after playing one season for them.

“Khama won all the awards here you know that…But he is a Chiefs player, we will just monitor the space, if there is a possibility of Chiefs selling (I don’t think Chiefs want to) also does he want to come back. He’s a great player, if he’s available then okay,” Mosimane told SAFM when asked about the reports linking Billiat with Sundowns.

