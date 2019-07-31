Pitso happy to welcome Billiat back at Sundowns

Billiat left Sundowns at the end of the 2017/18 to join Chiefs.

Word is Sundowns and Chiefs are in talks for Billiat to move back to the Brazilians, owing to his unhappiness at Amakhosi after playing one season for them.

“Khama won all the awards here you know that…But he is a Chiefs player, we will just monitor the space, if there is a possibility of Chiefs selling (I don’t think Chiefs want to) also does he want to come back. He’s a great player, if he’s available then okay,” Mosimane told SAFM when asked about the reports linking Billiat with Sundowns.

