Khuzwayo’s omission from season squad fuels Pirates exit rumours

The omission of goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo from the squad has fueled rumours that the shot-stopper could be on his way out of Pirates.

Khuzwayo was left out of Pirates’ starting line-up for the Carling Black Label Cup Soweto derby clash on Saturday against Kaizer Chiefs. The Umlazi-born goalkeeper received the highest number of votes but the medical team didn’t give the coaching staff the greenlight to field him.

Three goalkeepers, Joris Delle, Wayne Sandilands and Siyabonga Mpontshane, will challenge for the first place spot between the sticks in the new season.

Khuzwayo spend last season on the sidelines nursing an ankle injury that was believed could force him to retire early.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: 1 Joris Delle; 30 Wayne Sandilands; 40 Siyabonga Mpontshane

Defenders: 2 Asavela Mbekile; 4 Happy Jele; 5 Ntsikelelo Nyauza; 44 Abel Mabaso; 19 Bongani Sam; 23 Innocent Maela; 24 Tebogo Tlolane; 27 Alfred Ndengane; 28 Mthokozisi Dube; 33 Justice Chabalala; 35 Brian Hlongwa

Midfielders: 3 Thembinkosi Lorch; 6 Ben Motshwari; 8 Siphesihle Ndlovu; 11 Luvuyo Memela; 14 Musa Nyatama; 15 Fortune Makaringe; 18 Kabelo Dlamini; 20 Xola Mlambo; 29 Paseka Mako; 32 Linda Mntambo; 45 Vincent Pule

Strikers: 7 Gabadinho Mhango; 12 Justin Shonga; 16 Tshegofatsho Mabasa 17 Augustine Mulenga; 25 Zakhele Lepasa; 34 Thabiso Monyane

