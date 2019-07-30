Makola joins City after Pirates exit

As reported by Phakaaathi last Thursday, City coach Benni McCarthy confirmed his side’s interest in Makola before revealing that he will meet with club chairman John Comitis to discuss the signing of the midfielder.

Makola joins City as a free agent after Pirates terminated his contract, having originally placed him on the transfer list at the end of last season.

City and McCarthy are looking to replace the players that left the club during the current transfer window.

City lost Ayanda Patosi who joined UAE Pro League side Baniyas Club on loan while veteran midfielder Teko Modise retired at the end of last season.

Striker Judas Moseamedi was also sold to Maritzburg United.

READ: Bank wants to repossess Pirates legend’s house – report

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.