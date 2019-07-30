PSL News 30.7.2019 12:01 pm

Makola joins City after Pirates exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mpho Makola of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City have completed the signing of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola.

As reported by Phakaaathi last Thursday, City coach Benni McCarthy confirmed his side’s interest in Makola before revealing that he will meet with club chairman John Comitis to discuss the signing of the midfielder.

Makola joins City as a free agent after Pirates terminated his contract, having originally placed him on the transfer list at the end of last season.

City and McCarthy are looking to replace the players that left the club during the current transfer window.

City lost Ayanda Patosi who joined UAE Pro League side Baniyas Club on loan while veteran midfielder Teko Modise retired at the end of last season.

Striker Judas Moseamedi was also sold to Maritzburg United.

