Pitso comments on Sundowns exit rumours

This comes after the Sunday World reported over the weekend that Mosimane was considering quitting the league champions due to tensions between him and the club management.

“Ja‚ but when you have stories like that coming out of the media‚ I think the coach is the last person to speak‚ to be honest‚” Mosimane told the media on Monday.

“I think you should go to Sundowns‚ and let Sundowns speak as a club. I can’t speak on behalf of Sundowns – I’m a football coach. If you ask me who played‚ who’s not playing and whatever – ja‚ that’s my space.

“But the rest of the space is the club space. We [coaches] always have to stay away from politics and focus on the football game. Our job is on the pitch‚ not what’s happening in the office.

“So those questions I think you should refer to Sundowns. The club might speak on that – I don’t know,” concluded Mosimane.

