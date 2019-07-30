No time for prima-donnas at Chiefs this season

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Ernst Middendorp has made it clear that players who will get a chance to play in his team next season are those who are willing to die with their boots on on the field.

Middendorp said he wants his team to fight for every ball for 90 minutes as he prepares them to be more aggressive in their approach ahead of a tough season.

“To be aggressive is to be prepared to win in one against one situations in your forward movement. And for that you need a good foundation. That means every player must be capable to cover a distance of at least 11 kilometres (in a match). It means having a sprint distance and capacity.

“You don’t get that during the season when you have injuries… preseason is the time now to prepare the certain load and of course you accept the individual tolerance,” said the German mentor.

He also hinted that there may be some players who act like big stars when they have not done anything for the team in the Amakhosi camp.

“You play somewhere in a club, it doesn’t matter where. Let’s say KwaZulu-Natal and you are the hottest chick in the team there. You get a contract here at Chiefs and think that you are in paradise. You think that you have achieved what you wanted. Everybody loves you, and then you forget about the hard work that is required from you,” said the 60-year-old.

Amakhosi open their Absa Premiership campaign with an away match to Owen Da Gama’s hard running Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

