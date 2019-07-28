PSL News 28.7.2019 02:00 pm

Teko set to lose home after failing to pay up – report

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Teko Modise (Picture: BackpagePix)

Teko Modise (Picture: BackpagePix)

Retired footballer Teko Modise could reportedly lose his multimillion-rand Johannesburg home for allegedly failing to keep up with bond repayments.

According to the Sunday World, the former Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns star owes more than R529,000 in bond arrears.

He is also allegedly behind on levies and rates and taxes.

Modise, whose credit profile was negatively affected when he lost his houses and cars due to non-payment about five years ago, entered into an agreement with the guarantor in March 2015 to secure a home loan for him, reported the Sunday newspaper.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 