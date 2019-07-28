Pirates coach Micho targets more trophies after derby win

Goals from Augustine Mulenga and Thembinkosi Lorch lead Bucs to a 2-0 win over Amakhosi at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“Yes, with all the respect to our supporters. They are the ones who chose the team. We needed under the circumstances to find the perfect balance between defence and attack,” Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

“We succeeded to keep the clean sheet against a team that can a score at any time after going 2-0 down, the most important thing was the preparation entering the last week before starting our PSL (campaign).

“We have won this (the Carling Black Label Cup) and this will inject motivation for us. Apart from getting the right shape, there is still more work to be done.

“We are a work in progress in order to catch the right competitive form but there is not a better way than beating Chiefs and getting that injection of confidence and critically look at the things that we need to improve on.”

“Congratulations to the boys. They have applied themselves. Thank you to Carling Black Label for this cup and to the supporters for choosing the team.

“We have worked very hard. We have strengthened ourselves well. We are fully aware that you are behind us as our player number twelve. Expect from us much better performances,” concluded Sredojevic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.