Middendorp rues missed chances in Chiefs’ derby loss

This comes after Bucs beat Amakhosi 2-0 to claim the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium.

“The result is definitely not the one we were looking for,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV after the game.

“We had the opportunities to score at least two goals. And the goals we conceded were from our own mistakes.

“Next time the players will be sharper. They were only in training for two days before being voted in. This was a handicap for us. But this is soccer. We have to heed it. Even in the second half, we produced many opportunities and could have equalised at least.”

“We definitely will try to find the core, from the goalkeeper to the centre-back position. We will work hard in the last days of pre-season to work on our setup before the Highlands Park game,” concluded the German coach.

