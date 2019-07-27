Pirates beat Chiefs 2-0 to claim Carling Cup

The Buccaneers started the game on a very positive note getting their first goal in the 18th minute through striker Augustine Mulenga.

Pirates were on top of Amakhosi, especially in the first half and doubled their lead in the 30th minute from a beautiful curler from Thembinkosi Lorch.

Chiefs did get their fair chances to score but new striker Lazarus Kambole wasted plenty of goals scoring chances.

Chiefs tried to make numerous attempts to get a goal, but things didn’t look promising for Amakhosi.

The game went into the break with Bucs 2-0 up, while Chiefs continued to to search for a goal.

In the second half, Amakhosi tried to come back, but nothing was going well for them.

Pirates looked to extend their lead, but they saw their scoring opportunities go into waste.

Bucs remained solid at the back, while Chiefs continued their search for a goal, but still they couldn’t get a goal.

In the end, Bucs walked away as winners claiming their sixth Carling Cup title.

