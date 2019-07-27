Makaringe hopes to bring Fortune to Pirates

After just a couple of weeks as a Pirates player, Fortune Makaringe says he is already feeling at home judging by the warm welcome he has received at the club, particularly the supporters.

Makaringe says it has always been his dream to play for Pirates and the midfielder is raring to don the black and white shirt of his favourite childhood club and hopes to make his debut should the fans put him on as a substitute during the Carling Black Label Cup against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium this afternoon.

“I would like to thank the supporters because the Carling Cup is about them. As soon as I was announced as a Pirates player, the response they gave me made feel like the Buccaneer I have always wanted to be. Having attended the pre-season camps it has been going well for me and I hope I will get a chance to make my debut against our rivals because we know it’s never a friendly,” said the 26-year-old midfielder.

“It was not an easy decision, but as soon as Orlando Pirates called I had to respond. Because I know the rich history this team has. It meant a lot for me to be chosen by Orlando Pirates, which is why I had to respond to their call because I know Pirates don’t just choose anyone. There are too many players out there who want to play for Pirates, so as soon as they call, you have to respond.”

Makaringe is optimistic about his new venture with the Buccaneers and wants to live up to expectations as he hopes his name will change the fortunes of the Soweto club and will hopefully bring them trophies.

“I believe that Fortune coming here will add to the fortunes of the club and get titles. Because to be a legend in a team like Pirates you have to win titles, it is judged by how many championships you brought to the club. I hope and believe that with the knowledge I have grasped from everyone in the team I will be ready to deliver when my time to play comes and contribute to that first title,” he added.

In the last seven years of the friendly Cup competition, Pirates are the most successful team in the competition having won it four times, while Amakhosi have won it three times.

