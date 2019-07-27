Chiefs goalie Bvuma hopes to make his father proud in Soweto derby

The 25-year-old will again be at the stadium this afternoon when Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates do battle in a Carling Cup match.

But he and his father will not be sitting together this time as Bruce will be in goal for Amakhosi.

He has insisted his father drop whatever commitments he might have to be there to watch him play in his first derby.

“It is one of the biggest games I will ever play,” said Bvuma this week. “It brings back the memories of the times my father would take me to the stadium to watch the game. When I saw I would be starting, I called him and told him he couldn’t miss this one. I know he is busy with his things but I told him I want him to be there to watch me play in this game for the first time,” he added.

He is fully aware that a bad performance in the big derby can destroy a player, but Bvuma has opted to look more towards the positives than the negatives.

“Mistakes are part of the game. I have a clear mind about my role. I am not putting myself under any pressure and am not thinking about what would happen if I make mistakes. I believe I was born ready. There are no friendly games in the derby. I can’t wait for the game.

“I just want to be there and show what I am capable of. Now is the time for me to stamp my authority in the team.

“I believe that with God on my side, I will perform and do well,” he said.

Bvuma has come on as a stop-gap with regular Chiefs No 1 Itumeleng Khune still not over his shoulder injury. But he has grown so much in confidence that he is looking forward to having Khune back competing for the position.

“With everything I have and what I have learnt, I believe I can fight for the No 1 spot. It is not that I am playing now because he is out injured. I am looking forward to competing with him again.”

When Khune was injured earlier this year, the Chiefs supporters became worried as they felt the team would struggle without their tried-and-trusted goalkeeper and captain.

“I never saw a crisis,” said Bvuma of the situation. “The thing is a goalkeeper is not allowed any mistakes. A striker can miss 10 chances and convert one and he is hailed a hero. But as a keeper, you can make 10 brilliant saves, but if you make one mistake you are not considered to be a good keeper.

“I don’t think we had a crisis. It is just that one of our guys was going through a difficult time which we all go through at some point,” he said.

