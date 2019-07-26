PSL News 26.7.2019 03:57 pm

Goalkeepers are not allowed to make mistakes – Bvuma

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Bruce Bvuma of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Bruce Bvuma says it is a pity that infield players are allowed to make mistakes but keepers are howled at if they fumble the ball.

The 24-year-old keeper has come of age since Itumeleng Khune’s injury at Amakhosi and proved to be an able candidate to take over the No.1 spot at Amakhosi.

“The thing is a goalkeeper is not allowed mistakes. I mean a striker can miss 10 chances and convert one, he will be hailed as a hero. But as a keeper, you can make 10 brilliant saves, but if you make one mistake then you are considered not a good keeper,” he said this week.

Bvuma will be keeping Amakhosi’s goals at FNB Stadium in a Carling Cup match against old rivals Orlando Pirates and he sounded confident of acquitting himself well on the day.

“I just want to be there and show what I am capable of. Now is the time for me to stamp my authority in the team. I believe that with God on my side, I will perform and do well,” he said.

