Stellenbosch snap up former Chiefs and SuperSport defender

Morgan Gould (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Newly promoted Absa Premiership side Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United defender Morgan Gould.

The veteran defender joins Stellies as a free agent after SuperSport decided against renewing his contract at the end of last season.

“Stellenbosch strikes GOULD! Morgan Gould has ample PSL experience with League and Cup success at both Supersport United and Kaizer Chiefs. Welcome to #stellenboschfc,” read a tweet from Stellenbosch FC.

Stellenbosch have also signed Mpho Matsi on loan from Cape Town City.

The duo will bring a wealth of experience to the newly promoted side for the upcoming season.

 

