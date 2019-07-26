Stellenbosch snap up former Chiefs and SuperSport defender

The veteran defender joins Stellies as a free agent after SuperSport decided against renewing his contract at the end of last season.

“Stellenbosch strikes GOULD! Morgan Gould has ample PSL experience with League and Cup success at both Supersport United and Kaizer Chiefs. Welcome to #stellenboschfc,” read a tweet from Stellenbosch FC.

Stellenbosch have also signed Mpho Matsi on loan from Cape Town City.

The duo will bring a wealth of experience to the newly promoted side for the upcoming season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.