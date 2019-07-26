Chiefs’ media man trolled for likening new player to Mooki

Kaizer Chiefs’ media officer, Vina Maphosa, has become the butt of a few jokes on Twitter after he likened Amakhosi’s new signing, Kyrean Baccus, to club legends Thabo “Tsiki-Tsiki” Mooki and Stanton “Stiga” Fredericks.

Maphosa drew the similarities between the new player and the legends during a radio interview with SAFM on Thursday night.

But that has backfired at him with some supporters saying he is just overselling Baccus, who is not well-known in local football. The 27-year-old midfielder joined Amakhosi from Australian side Melbourne City in early July.

Former Cape Town City media officer Vusi Ntimane was among those who laughed at Maphosa’s statements. “A whole Thabo Mooki, I mean Tsiki-Tsiki Yho,” wrote Ntimane and put thinking and laughing emojis at the end of his tweet.

Replying to Ntimane’s tweet, people joked that Maphosa was overselling the player. Unathi Molo said: “I am a staunch Khosi, but Vina is taking a piss here. That Baccus is a Ncanana until he proves us wrong.”

Others said it was disrespectful to Mooki for the newbie to be compared to him before he has even kicked a ball at Amakhosi.

