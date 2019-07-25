Chabalala thanks Pirates fans for believing in him

Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala has thanked the club’s supporters for selecting him to be in the starting line-up for the Carling Black Label Cup against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The defender has spent most of his time on the sidelines at the Buccaneers since joining the team in 2016 and was sent on loan to Chippa United the following year.

Last season, the defender failed to make a single appearance for Bucs.

“It’s been a long time since I last played, but the supporters believe in me. It’s amazing for me to have been selected in the starting line-up despite not playing for a long time,” said the Limpopo born defender.

Chabalala will be alongside Happy Jele, Mthokozisi Dube and Innocent Maela in the Bucs back-four.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.