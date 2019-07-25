Khumalo lauds ‘kasi’ football tournaments

Khumalo, who is one of the Soweto Gold legends, praised township tavern/business owners like Phiri for sponsoring tournaments that give young players a platform to showcase their talents.

“It’s a good gesture from Maimane to give back to the community. He is talking to all provinces not just Gauteng to have these sort of tournaments,” Khumalo told Phakaaathi.

“It’s also good for the businesses in the area like taverns and brands like Soweto Gold to get involved in tournaments by bringing the financial muscle needed to host these events, because the customers enjoy their beverages in their tavern while watching football.

“Football brings awareness to what one can achieve when playing in these games (township tournaments) because these games eliminate the negative vibes and unite the people in the community,” he added.

“In our time you had kasi versus kasi and we would bet R300 each club and winner takes all. People came together for a drink and to watch football. We went to play in world stages from starting out from there.

“There is a lot of talent there (in the townships). From people playing football and other sporting codes to people brewing beer, there is so much going on in our townships that is life changing,” concluded Khumalo.

