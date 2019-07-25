New players bring healthy competition, good for the team – Maluleka

Since Amakhosi unveiled the signing of Ghanaian midfielder, James Kotei, there has been general talk that they would be taking over from the likes of Willard Katsande in the middle of the park.

Kotei plays a similar role as Katsande but has been hailed as much better than the Zimbabwean.

“It means competition,” said Maluleka of the arrival of Kotei, Kyrean Baccus, Samir Nurcovic and Lazarous Kambole. “I don’t agree with the notion that Kotei is the new Katsande but it is healthy competition. And where there is healthy competition amongst players, the team becomes stronger because the players fight for positions,” explained Maluleka.

Asked what they needed to do differently in the upcoming season to ensure that the shame that has brought into the club over the past four years is curbed, Maluleka said they will need to pull together as a team.

“We need to support each other more. There is more experience now with the new additions. It’s going to be very interesting from the start. The focus for now is the game on Saturday as it will set the tone and from then on we can see where we can go,” he said. Chiefs meet Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the carling Cup.

