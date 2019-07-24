Former Chiefs midfielder joins NFD side

The duo join the Natal Rich Boyz as free agents.

Malope was released by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the 2018/2019 season after coach Ernst Middendorp deemed him surplus to requirements as the club looked to rebuild the team.

Msomi comes to the NFD side with experience from the Premiership having played for the Platinum Stars, now known as Cape Umoya United.

“We would like to confirm the signing of attacking Midfielder KHOTSO ”Mshini” Malope , who played for Kaizer Chiefs last season and Central Midfielder Sibusiso Msomi formerly known at Platinum Stars. Welcome to the Natal Rich Boyz Family,” read a tweet from the official account of Richards Bay FC.

