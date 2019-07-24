PSL News 24.7.2019 12:25 pm

Chiefs show interest in Malesela – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Daniel Malesela (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs are said to be looking to add experience to their technical team before the start of the season.

According to reports, Amakhosi have earmarked Dan Malesela as a prime target to be included in their coaching staff.

Malesela led National First Division side TS Galaxy to a victory in the Nedbank Cup final against Chiefs at the end of last season.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp currently has former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett as his assistant, but Amakhosi are said to be looking to add another assistant coach ahead of the coming season.

“Malesela knows that Chiefs and Polokwane City want him, he is waiting to hear what Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi has to offer for him to stay,” a source was quoted as saying  by Isolezwe.

“Sukazi would like for him to stay and continue coaching the club but it is all up to the Galaxy boss if he will increase his wages or not for him to stay. But Maselela wants to coach in the Absa Premiership because he believes he should be coaching in a league higher than the NFD.”

