Ebola outbreak forces Sundowns to change pre-season plan

Sundowns had planned to play some games in the DRC as part of their preparations for the Caf Champions League campaign next month.

“We are not travelling to Congo anymore due to the outbreak,” acting Sundowns general manager Yogesh Singh was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun on Tuesday.

“The team is going to Zambia. We are playing Zanaco tomorrow (Wednesday) and are still finalising plans for another opponent for a friendly on Saturday. We have several teams demanding to play against us. The Botswana tour has gone well, and we are happy with the progress as we prepare for the upcoming season.

“It’s an important exercise in a lot of ways and not only in terms of CAF travels. The new players are able to adapt to the conditions on the continent and also prepare them mentally. The PSL is also a challenging league and we’ve got to be thoroughly prepared for the season,” he added.

