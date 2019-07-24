Pirates winger looking to improve next season

The former Bidvest Wits player scored a number of goals and made several assists at the Buccaneers last season. That made him of the key players in Micho Sredojevic’s Bucs squad.

“I think this season I just have to prove, I think every player wants to improve every season. I want to be a better player and a better person. I just have to work harder than last season and everything will be okay,” said Pule.

READ: Matlaba sad to leave Orlando Pirates

Pule added that Pirates were looking forward to playing in the Caf Champions League this coming season. Bucs were knocked out in the group stages in their last campaign.

“We are looking forward to playing in the tournament again, it’s been great for us looking at the fact that we went out of the competition in the group stages. I think this season we have to do better and play better when playing away and win our home games.”

Pule and company will get a huge test when they face Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.