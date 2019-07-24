Chiefs youngster hopes to make impact

A source close to Kaizer Chiefs left back Happy Mashiane says the young defender is eager to stay injury-free and make an impact this season.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs’ transfers leave a lot to be desired

Mashiane was promoted to the senior team last season, but unfortunately suffered an injury towards the end of the season.

“He is really excited to have recovered and he wants to play many games. It was hard for him on the sidelines, but he knew he had to remain calm and recover fully so that he could get back to his best form. He is already looking forward to the Carling Black Label Cup and hopes he gets a chance to play,” said the source.

READ: Chiefs keep the joke going…

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.