Carling Cup champion coaches revealed

These two super fans have been given the all-important task of leading the Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to victory on the 27th of July.

The big reveal took place on Monday night on SABC 1’s Soccer Zone as two fierce competitors rose above the rest and now hold the most exciting job in sports this weekend.

Majoro is the official champion coach for Kaizer Chiefs. The 39-year-old hails from Odendaalsrus near Welkom where he worked on a farm for the past 14 years until he left that job recently to become a truck driver.

Majoro says that he is elated at the incredible opportunity given to him by Carling Black Label. He further says that he is doing all of this for his wife and four children at home. “This is unbelievable; to me this is unheard of. It is a great experience and I am willing to relish it for years and years to come,” he said.

And although he won’t reveal his strategy just yet, he is positive that victory is theirs for the taking.

But if he hopes for his team to lift the trophy come match day, he will have to beat out 37-year-old Orlando Pirates champion coach, Moleme. Hailing all the way from Ladybrand in the Free State, Moleme describes himself as a humble guy who has a deep love for football. And as much as he is having the time of his life on this journey, it doesn’t escape him how big of a moment this is. “The Carling Black Label Cup is not a 90-minute thing; it is a life-changer. My life is going to change forever and it will be a blessing,” he said.

He went to say that he has always wanted to be a part of the Carling Cup and to lead his team. “I have seen Kaizer Chiefs dominating for the past two seasons and they took the cup twice in a row. So, I decided to stop torturing myself on the side-lines and entered the competition through radio. I am very happy now that the announcement has been made and I am going to lead my team on Saturday,” he said.

The emotional Buccaneers champion coach also remained tight-lipped on his strategy but says that he has a unique strategy to lead his team to victory.

“The Carling Black Label Cup is important because it is all about the fans; the fans that are putting their hands into their pockets, taking out their own money to buy airtime and using it to select their favourite players and affect the rules of the game. That is what the Carling Cup is all about, the fans; they have the power to select their captain, their man-of-the-match, and their substitution,” he said.

“To Carling Black Label, thank you very much for giving us, the ordinary fans, the opportunity to coach two of South Africa’s best teams. Thank you for trusting us to lead the teams on Saturday,” he concluded.

These two amazing Champion Coaches represent the brand’s continued mission to give fans an unprecedented opportunity to directly influence one of the biggest football rivalries ahead of the upcoming football season. Their passion for the game and for their teams is inspiring and will make for a fascinating match on Saturday.

The 2019 Carling Black Label Champions Cup clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs takes place on Saturday, 27 July at the legendary FNB Stadium in Soweto. Gates will open at 11:00 and kick off is at 15:00. Prior to the official match, fans can look forward to a number of activations and entertainment provided by some of Mzansi’s biggest stars including: BET award-winning musician, Sho Madjozi, Amapiano superstar, DJ Stokie, the King of Kicks, Dr Malinga and Gqom princess, TDK Macassette.

Although the stadium is sold out, fans at home can catch all the action live on SABC 1 and SuperSport at 3pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.