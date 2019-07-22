Hunt not interested in Bafana job

Hunt has been tipped as Stuart Baxter’s replacement should the Bafana coach get the boot.

There has been speculation that Baxter could be sacked as Bafana coach after failing to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

“I am still young to coach Bafana, I have not thought about that yet,” Hunt told reporters after the Clever Boys lost 2-1 to AmaZulu in the Msunduzi Cup over the weekend in a pre-season tournament down in KZN..

“I don’t want to interfere in Baxter’s work, but what I can say is he is doing a good job but leading Bafana to the quarterfinals of the Afcon after long time.

“I believe Baxter is doing something right, something we can build on it.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.