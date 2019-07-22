Chipezeze reveals how he overcame match fixing allegations

Chipezeze conceded four goals against DR Congo in the Warriors’ last match in the group stages of the tournament.

After the match, rumours started to spread that Chipezeze was paid to concede the goals which saw Zimbabwe exit the tournament in the group stages.

“I managed to come down with the help of my family and friends and teammates at Baroka,” Chipezeze told Phakaaathi.

“My teammates told me they still trust me and that what happened to me can happen to anyone and that helped me bounce back.

“It is not how you react but how you bounce back from the situation, as much as it was tough but people that are close to me told me to keep going and keep everything together and focus. They told me not to let it bring me down and we need to move forward.”

“I really gained some experience there (in Egypt), a lot of positives from that tournament to bring into my game at Baroka,” concluded Chipezeze.

