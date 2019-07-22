PSL News 22.7.2019 03:49 pm

Former Chiefs midfielder joins NFD side

Phakaaathi Reporter
Edmore Chirambadare of Kaizer Chiefs (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Edmore Chirambandare has joined National First Division side Royal Eagles.

The Zimbabwean winger spent last season at Maccabi FC where he was one of former coach Joel Masutha’s trusted soldiers as they worked to avoid relegation towards the end of the season.

READ: Ndoro urges Chiefs’ Billiat to consider Arab ‘millions’

Masutha has now recruited the 27-year-old to Eagles where he is now head coach. It is not clear at this stage how long his contract at Eagles is.

“Yes Chira has moved to Eagles. I don’t know what the story with Maccabi is because they refused to release him to FC Platinum in Zimbabwe last season when they needed him for their Champions League campaign,” said a source.

