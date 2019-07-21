AmaZulu striker eager to impress in the PSL

Usuthu signed De Jong from APIA Leichhaedt Tigers in Sydney Australia.

De Jong scored 17 goals in 20 appearances for his side last season.

“I spoke a lot with Emiliano and we actually played in the same league back in New Zealand, but for different teams,” De Jong was quoted by DailySun.

“He’s got good football brains. He was lucky enough to come over here and score lots of goals and had a big effect on the team.

“Hopefully, having an effect like that will be amazing. Even just to contribute will be good for the team.”

“I’d love that to happen. When you come to the new league, obviously it’ll take a bit of time. But the boys and the coaching staff have been really good in settling me in.

“I’ll try to contribute and score goals. I scored goals in New Zealand. Hopefully, I can bring some of that form to South Africa.”

